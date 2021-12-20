What They Are Saying: Reactions to Wilkins' Touchdown

Sunday the world got to see the Christian Wilkins Clemson fans already knew. Wilkins caught a touchdown pass and the celebration was on.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what was said on Twitter about Wilkins touchdown.

The whole world needs to see Christian Wilkins hit the worm after catching a TD. What a gem. pic.twitter.com/nKAfhIbZ7F — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 19, 2021

Christian Wilkins was born for these moments. Have a camera on him at all times. https://t.co/SZjUBMc0Cy pic.twitter.com/bzeur1o922 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 19, 2021

Christian Wilkins is the first defensive player to score a Rec TD since Elandon Roberts in 2019 Week 17 against the Dolphins. It is his 2nd career receiving touchdown. pic.twitter.com/1a6q4laikQ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 19, 2021

Christian Wilkins just fell on a family celebrating lol pic.twitter.com/gXWMFmJm0k — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) December 19, 2021

Christian Wilkins today becomes first former Clemson defensive lineman to score TD reception in NFL game since Fridge at Green Bay 1985. Watch "1985 – William Perry Touchdown Catch Against the Packers" on YouTube – https://t.co/FtNuzqRcVT — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 19, 2021

The broadcast just cut away from Christian Wilkins doing the worm after scoring a touchdown and that’s unacceptable — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 19, 2021

Big Guy Touchdown!!! 🙌 Christian Wilkins with the worm 😩🤣 pic.twitter.com/vZcfrI0c09 — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) December 19, 2021

There are few people whose success is more enjoyable to witness than Christian Wilkins pic.twitter.com/bvpeGADGqB — MICHAΞL BΞRNSTΞIN (@MBerns247) December 19, 2021

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.