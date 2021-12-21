Caldwell raves about in-state OL signee

In this year’s recruiting cycle, Clemson found success in its own backyard.

The Tigers signed 4-of-5 of the Palmetto State’s top-rated prospects in the 2022 class, getting players like Greenville (S.C.) four-star offensive tackle Collin Sadler, to stay home.

Sadler (6-5, 300) officially signed with Dabo Swinney’s program on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period for class of 2022 football recruits.

He’ll be enrolling early and rooming with Strongsville (Oh.) four-star offensive tackle signee Blake Miller.

Swinney referred to Sadler as another “giant of a man,” during the program’s National Signing Day Show.

And while Clemson’s head coach expounded on Sadler’s nastiness and the edge he brings to the trenches — as well as how far he is along physically — it was Robbie Caldwell, who raved about everything from Sadler’s work in the weight room to his character off the field.

“He’s the type you like because you’ll have to run him out of the weight room,” Caldwell said via Sadler’s official Clemson bio. “He loves it. He loves to compete in everything he does — including school — he’s a 4.0 student. Great character, all around the school everybody loves him.

“The public gets to see him play football and everybody knows that he’s a good player, but what they don’t get to see is the kind of young man he is — great character, great student.”

While he’s a fine young man off the field, he’s been recognized plenty for his work on it. He is ranked as high as the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 80 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals.

Sadler plans to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando (Fla.) on Jan. 2, 2022, just a week before he officially arrives on campus.

Sadler helped his high school to a 10-3 record and spot in the state semifinals. That’s the furthest Greenville has ever reached in the state playoffs.

However, they came up four days short of their end goal. So, the competitor in Sadler will likely carry that chip on his shoulder all the way down the road to Clemson.

“I love what he’s going to bring to Clemson and bring to the o-line room,” Clemson’s offensive line coach said. “He’s a physical guy, that will finish you. He loves to finish blocks. He goes to the whistle, now, and you just love that about him. He will grind you up.”

