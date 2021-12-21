Clemson makes top group for elite five-star prospect

One of the nation’s top-ranked point guards in the 2023 class dropped his final six schools via social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Norcross (Ga.) High School five-star London Johnson is down to Clemson, Alabama, Virginia, Georgia, Southern Cal and N.C. State.

Johnson (6-4, 180) is ranked as the No. 6 point guard in the country and the No. 25 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. While Rivals considers him the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect.

Clemson got Johnson on campus at the end of August for an unofficial visit. The Tigers extended him a scholarship offer back on June 16.

“I was excited,” Johnson told The Clemson Insider after he received his Clemson offer. “My main reaction was that I was just excited. It just motivated me to keep working because if I wanna go there, I probably have to get better than what I am now.”

“To me, they’re definitely one of my top choices because I’m interested in the school and it’s high-level,” he added. “I recently heard about some good guards that have been going there and I know a few kids from Georgia (Ian Schiefflin) that committed there also.”

Class of 2023 PG five-star London Johnson is down to 6 schools! Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/ltJhqocqev — 336 Edits (@336edits) December 21, 2021

