Former NFL star says this former Tiger 'doesn't get talked about enough'

By December 21, 2021 3:25 pm

By |

A former NFL star took to Twitter this week and showed love to a former Clemson Tiger.

AJ Terrell has had a breakout season in his second NFL campaign with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected by the franchise in the first round (No. 16 overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chad Johnson, a six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver who spent the majority of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals, wrote on Twitter that he feels “AJ Terrell doesn’t get talked about enough & these so called pundits need to highlight these DB’s more often since it’s the most difficult position to play”.

In 13 games this season, Terrell has tallied 62 total tackles, two interceptions, 14 passes defended and a forced fumble.

The 2019 first-team All-ACC selection at Clemson has allowed just 50.8 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed against him in 2021 and has a 60.8 passer rating allowed.

According to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, Terrell has allowed only one catch and fewer than 10 yards in four straight games.

