Packer takes a shot at South Carolina

Mark Packer has some fun with the Gamecocks during his show on the ACC Network Tuesday morning.

Packer was discussing how the PA announcer at the Myrtle Beach Bowl kept saying “It’s third down” during the game Monday with very few fans in the stand. Then, he gave a comparison to Williams-Brice Stadium.

“You know how you go and play South Carolina and you hear the chicken and they are getting beat by 100 like they normally are against Clemson,” said Packer. “They crank up the cock-a-doodle-do. And you are thinking who are you firing up. Everybody left in the third quarter. They are gone.”

Former Tiger All-ACC offensive lineman Eric Mac Lain was the co-host with Packer today on the Packer and Durham show.

