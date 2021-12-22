Former Tiger appears to get snubbed from Pro Bowl

Football

With Pro Bowl rosters starting to leak out around the NFL, it seems one former Clemson Tiger who many thought would make it has fallen short this year — Hunter Renfrow, who leads the Raiders in most receiving categories. With 89 catches for 909 yards and five TDs, many thought Renfrow would make the cut.

“3rd and Renfrow” has become a popular saying amongst Raiders fans. The former Tiger wideout has become QB Derek Carr’s go-to receiver this season. His crisp route running has become so effective that teams are often doubling, and in some cases triple-covering him to try and force the ball away from him.

Renfrow has also been the team’s punt returner all season, and at one point, he made a hit-stick tackle on a fake punt that ended up going viral.

Despite his incredible season, Renfrow appears to have fallen short of the Pro Bowl this year. But if he continues playing the way he has been I’m sure he will end up on the roster before too long.

