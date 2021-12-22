Former Tiger shares hilarious TikTok video with his newborn son

A former Clemson football standout is letting his baby boy know right away that “Best is the Standard” in their family.

Former Clemson offensive lineman Dalton Freeman, who played for the Tigers from 2008-12 and was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection, and his wife, Sarah, recently welcomed a new Tiger to their family — Luke Andrew Freeman, who was born on Thursday, Dec. 16.

Dalton posted a funny TikTok video he did with his newborn son, portraying Coach Boone (Denzel Washington)’s speech from the classic football movie, “Remember the Titans”.

Check it out below:

