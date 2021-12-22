Good thing Clemson didn't go to the Gator Bowl

There was disappointment in Clemson circles that the Tigers did not get invited to the Gator Bowl this season. After today’s news it appears Clemson is fortunate to be playing in the Cheez-It Bowl.
Texas A&M has pulled out of the Gator Bowl due to issues with COVID-19, leaving the bowl and Wake Forest searching for a replacement.
Texas A&M will not participate in the Gator Bowl because of COVID-19 issues within the program, leaving Wake Forest without an opponent as officials try to find a replacement team, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.
