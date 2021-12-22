Lawrence asked what he wants out of his next head coach in Jacksonville

With the Jacksonville Jaguars firing Urban Meyer last week, former Clemson star and Jags rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have a new head coach next season. It’s just a matter of who that coach will be.

What does Lawrence want out of his next head coach in Jacksonville, or what are the qualities he thinks it’s important for the next coach to have, whether it be leadership qualities, an offensive-minded coach, etc.?

Lawrence was asked that question on Wednesday when he met with the media ahead of the Jags’ game against the New York Jets this Sunday.

While he acknowledged there’s a lot of uncertainty as the offseason approaches surrounding the future of the franchise and who will be leading it on the field, Lawrence shied away from the question about the things he would like to see out of the team’s next head coach.

“Honestly, I don’t really want to get into all that right now,” Lawrence said to reporters. “Really, I’m just focused on finishing this season strong. Like I’ve said the last couple weeks, building some momentum with the guys here, with the people that we have in place and just going and being our best every week. We’ll see where that puts us at the end of the year, and obviously it’s a big offseason.

“So, there’s a lot of questions to be answered. But right now, I just want to focus on being my best and helping this team be our best.”

After going on the road to face the Jets this week, Lawrence and the Jags will round out the season with a road matchup against the New England Patriots in Week 17 and a home contest against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported recently that Jacksonville interim head coach Darrell Bevell will be given a chance to compete for the full-time job, while Canfora also mentioned former Super Bowl winning head coach Doug Pederson, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as other potential candidates for the Jags head coaching position.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.