Clemson makes top group for highly regarded OL prospect

A highly regarded offensive lineman in the class of 2023 named Clemson among his top schools Thursday.

Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando, Fla.) four-star Payton Kirkland included the Tigers in the top 7 he announced on social media, along with Penn State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Michigan, Georgia and Miami,

Kirkland, listed at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds by 247Sports, is ranked as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Kirkland visited Clemson this past summer and felt welcomed by the coaches as soon as he stepped foot on campus.

“I really enjoyed it,” Kirkland said to TCI regarding the visit. “The staff gave me a warm embrace when I got there, and the environment was pretty great.”

He has since kept in contact with Robbie Caldwell and C.J. Spiller on a relatively frequent basis, though he does not currently list an offer from Clemson.

