Clemson offer ‘would mean a lot’ to OL who grew up rooting for the Tigers

There appears to be mutual interest between Clemson and this massive in-state offensive lineman that grew up a fan of the Tigers.

Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.)’s D.J. Geth is on Clemson’s recruiting radar and was back on campus last month to take in the UConn game at Death Valley on Nov. 13.

“The game was great,” Geth told The Clemson Insider recently. “They let me and some other people go to the hill and watch them run out, and we went in the locker room for the pregame speech and then they let me take a photoshoot at halftime.”

Geth – a 6-foot-6, 300-pound prospect in the class of 2023 – was also on campus this past summer to compete at the Dabo Swinney Camp and received positive feedback from the coaches about his camp performance.

“When I went for camp, they said they were really impressed with what they saw from me,” he said.

Geth, who helped anchor Dorman’s offensive line as a junior this season, currently holds offers from Louisville, South Florida, Appalachian State, Old Dominion and Delaware State.

“My strengths as an OL are downfield blocking and speed,” he said. “I’m hoping to improve on just my fundamentals.”

At this point in the recruiting process, Geth says he is feeling the most love from Louisville, USF, App State, North Carolina and Tennessee, along with Clemson.

“They have been showing love,” he said of the Tigers. “They have come to my school twice. But they haven’t offered yet.”

So far, Clemson has offered only a few O-linemen in the 2023 class, including one of Geth’s teammates at Dorman – Markee Anderson.

Geth said he has “heard lots of great things” from the Tigers about him through his coach, and he hopes to eventually earn an offer from the team he grew up rooting for.

“If they offered it would mean a lot,” he said.

“I did grow up a Clemson fan,” he added, “and Clemson is a great team, and they are coached very well. They have put lots of people in the NFL.”

In addition to Clemson, Geth attended games this season at Louisville, USF, App State, South Carolina and Georgia.

