Clemson officially loses another commit

Clemson has officially lost another commitment in the class of 2022.

Hays (Kan.) High School four-star linebacker Jaren Kanak announced his decommitment from Dabo Swinney’s program on Thursday via social media.

He had been publicly committed to the Tigers since July 30, 2021.

“I want to thank Coach Swinney, and the entire Clemson staff for everything they have done for me, all the love they have shown, and the energy they invested into me and my family,” Kanak wrote in a Twitter post.

“After very extensive thoughts, prayers, and discussions with loved ones, I have decided to decommit from Clemson University.”

As The Clemson Insider reported on Tuesday, Kanak has already enrolled as a student at Oklahoma.

He was recruited to Clemson by former Tigers defensive coordinator Brent Venables, who is of course now the Sooners’ new head coach.

Kanak (6-2, 210) is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in Kansas, No. 6 athlete nationally and No. 121 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.