NFL insider 'absolutely' believes this team will be a player for Watson

A senior NFL reporter expects this team to be heavily involved in the trade market for Deshaun Watson, should the former Clemson star and current Houston Texans quarterback become available.

Albert Breer of The MMQB joined Bull & Fox on 92.3 The Fan sports radio in Cleveland and said he believes the Cleveland Browns will be one of the teams that comes after Watson.

“I think if and when Watson becomes available — and I think we all assume the Texans will get him out on the market in the same sort of way the Lions got (Matthew) Stafford on the market pretty quickly last year — and, obviously, this is all pending the legal stuff, but I expect the Browns to be a player,” Breer said. “I think the Browns are going to throw their hat in.”

Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and sexual assault, has been inactive for all of Houston’s games this season during the ongoing criminal investigation.

Breer says the Browns would likely need approval of ownership in order to land the three-time Pro Bowler via a trade.

“Now, are they going to be willing to go the distance? I don’t know that, but I absolutely believe the Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if he becomes available,” Breer said. “Again, a lot of this is going to come down to, what’s happening legally, getting signoff from ownership, of course — that’s an important piece of it. And then, how far you’re willing to go if you do get that signoff. But again, let’s call it an educated guess, I do think they’d throw their hat in the ring.”

.@AlbertBreer on @BullandFox: I absolutely believe the #Browns are going to be a player for Deshaun Watson if and when he becomes available https://t.co/tk98WW4gjl — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 22, 2021

