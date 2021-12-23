Recently offered in-state prospect impressed with Clemson’s 'family-type feel'

Clemson assistant coach Antonio Reynolds Dean has some good news for a talented, in-state prospect on Saturday night.

Following Clemson’s 70-56 win over South Carolina, Dean handed out an offer to Coen Carr, a 2023 three-star power forward from Greenville’s (S.C.) Legacy Early College.

“It was good,” Carr told The Clemson Insider.“That was one of the schools that it’s still really close to home. My dad’s from South Carolina. It was really exciting getting that offer.”

Throughout the recruitment process, Carr has grown close with Dean, who has coached and developed players that are similar in style and build to himself.

“He loves me. He talks with me all the time about how I can kind of play like people he’s coached like K.J. McDaniels,” Carr said. “He really loves the way that I play and the motor I play with.”

Carr (6-7, 215) is a player that likes to bring a lot of energy to both ends of the court. He does whatever’s asked of him — rebound, block shots, pass and score — he’s one of those players who can do it all.

Carr said that Dean views him as someone who plays and guards multiple positions at the next level. He indicated that Dean wants to make sure he develops his perimeter skills, which is something he needs to work on and has already focused on during his junior season.

“They were telling me that I could bring the ball up the court sometimes, play off the ball,” Carr said. “I can maybe post up a little bit against smaller players.”

Fortunately for Clemson, Carr was able to see Hunter Tyson record his first career double-double during Saturday’s win.

“He got three backdoor cuts in a row,” he said. “I like the way they emphasize their players on cutting off-ball movement because that’s something I really like to do, cut backdoor and stuff like that.”

Carr made his third unofficial visit to The Valley this past weekend. He had been in attendance at Memorial Stadium two times prior, but the Tigers were finally able to get the in-state prospect in for a game at the Littlejohn Coliseum.

What was the part of Carr’s latest visit that resonated with him the most?

“Really the culture,” he said. “All the people — it was random people — they came up to me asking me if I was a recruit. They saw my little tag and they just came up to me and said how they want me to go to their school and it’s a great place.”

At the game on Saturday, Carr was sitting in front of Dabo Swinney’s wife, Kathleen.

“She was real nice,” Carr said. “She was asking me questions. She was making sure I had something to eat during halftime. It was just a family-type feel over there, really.”

He’s seen the best of both worlds and was able to take a deeper dive into Clemson’s basketball program based on Saturday’s experience.

“It’s great, great vibes,” Carr said. “The atmosphere is amazing. They got football, obviously, everyone knows football, but basketball is really on the come up. They got great facilities, great practice gyms, really everything I need to become a better player over there and develop.”

“It’s a lot of good players that come out from there,” he added, “because when I visited, I saw all the players on the wall. They got a lot of good talent at Clemson.”

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.