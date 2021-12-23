Taking inventory: Defensive end

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with each as the offseason quickly approaches. Quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, center, guard and offensive tackle have already been assessed.

Now we’ll take a look at the defensive side of the ball starting with the defensive ends.

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at defensive end. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

The edges of Clemson’s defensive front had arguably the most quality depth of any position on the roster heading into the season. While the Tigers lost some of it along the way, the group didn’t disappoint.

Myles Murphy, Xavier Thomas, K.J. Henry, Justin Mascoll and Justin Foster had all started at least one game at defensive end entering the season, and that blend of talent and experience showed up with Murphy and Thomas leading the way. A former five-star recruit, Murphy has followed up his freshman All-America campaign with a stronger sophomore season, leading the nation’s No. 2 scoring defense with seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss en route to second-team All-ACC honors.

He also had 10 quarterback hurries during the regular season, which ranks third on the team behind linebacker James Skalski and Thomas, who has bounced back from a disappointing 2020 season. Thomas, who’s started nine of the 11 games he’s played, leads the team with 15 hurries to go with 3.5 sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss and 26 tackles, giving Clemson one of the top edge tandems in the ACC when healthy.

That hasn’t always been the case. Thomas dealt with a hamstring injury late in the regular season that sidelined him for Clemson’s most recent game against South Carolina. Meanwhile, Foster underwent back surgery that ended his season after just five games while Mascoll has missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury, further cutting into the depth at the position.

But Henry did a serviceable filling in as a starter. Another former blue-chip recruit, the fourth-year junior has started three games and combined for six tackles and 1.5 sacks in the final two games of the regular season. Thomas hasn’t been limited during bowl practice and looks primed to return to the starting lineup for the bowl game.

Will it be the last game in a Clemson uniform for the veterans the Tigers have at the position?

Barring a transfer, Murphy, who’s not yet draft-eligible, will be returning. Sixth-year senior Regan Upshaw is out of eligibility while Henry, Thomas, Mascoll and Foster have all been a part of Clemson’s program for at least four seasons but could decide to use the COVID year granted by the NCAA last season to return, though the odds of all four doing that aren’t in Clemson’s favor.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney suggested recently he still doesn’t know what they’re going to decide to do, adding he’ll keep scholarships open for them just in case. He should have their answers after the bowl game if not sooner.

But even if some of them decide to move on, the Tigers still have some depth at the position, albeit largely unproven.

Sophomore Kevin Swint filled out the rotation, flashing some of his potential in limited action. He finished the regular season with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and a hurry in nine games. Third-year sophomore Greg Williams has played in four games as a reserve. There’s also freshmen Cade Denhoff and Zaire Patterson, a pair of highly touted ends in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class who are in line to redshirt.

Who’s leaving?

Upshaw, Thomas (maybe), Henry (maybe), Mascoll (maybe), Foster (maybe)

Who’s staying?

Murphy, Thomas (maybe), Henry (maybe), Mascoll (maybe), Foster (maybe), Swint, Williams, Denhoff, Patterson

Who’s joining?

Nobody as of now

