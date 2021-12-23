Where does Clemson stand with COVID-19 ahead of bowl game?

So far, so good for Clemson’s football team amid another COVID-19 surge nationwide.

That was the indication from Clemson’s new athletic director, Graham Neff, who said the Tigers are in a “really good place” as it relates to how many players will be available for their Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Iowa State. The game is scheduled to be played Wednesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

“I know they practiced (on campus) I believe as late as Sunday, and coach (Dabo) Swinney cut the roster loose and staff for a couple of days with family,” Neff said. “Obviously with travel and seeing family over the next couple of days, we’re going to look to manage and have a good, safe environment down there in Orlando.”

Clemson’s coaches and players are scheduled to arrive in Orlando this afternoon before holding their first practice at the bowl site Friday. Iowa State is scheduled to make the trip down on Christmas.

Neff said he’s been in contact with Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard regarding the Cyclones’ COVID-19 numbers. So far, Neff said, Iowa State hasn’t had any issues either.

“They are also in good stead and looking to report and have a good week down in Orlando,” Neff said.

Of course, as college football and basketball teams are seeing again, things can change quickly.

With the Omicron variant raging, the number of COVID-19 cases are once again spiking around the country. More than 60 men’s and women’s basketball games have already been postponed or canceled within the season’s first six weeks, according to CBS Sports, while an outbreak within Texas A&M’s football program has cost the Aggies their appearance in the Gator Bowl, which is reportedly looking at Rutgers as Wake Forest’s replacement opponent in that game.

“We’ll see what the week holds, but going down there, we feel like we’re in a really good environment,” Neff said.

