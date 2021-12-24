ACC team delays departure for Bowl Game

The Atlantic Coast Conference has already had one bowl game impacted when Texas A&M pulled out of the Gator Bowl.

Now, an ACC team has delayed their departure for their bowl game.

The University of Virginia’s athletics department announced today (Dec. 24) the Cavalier football team’s travel to Boston for the Fenway Bowl has been rescheduled for December 26 while awaiting results from COVID-19 testing to be completed.

The team was originally scheduled to depart Charlottesville on the afternoon of Dec. 25.

