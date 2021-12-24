Clemson adds new member to coaching staff

Football

December 24, 2021

Clemson has added a new member to its coaching staff.

According to a local news station in Cottonwood (Ala.), Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s former college roommate at the University of Alabama, Jody Evans, is joining the Tigers’ staff as a defensive analyst and assistant director of football recruiting.

Evans previously served as an assistant football coach at Cottonwood High School.

“We’ve just stayed connected over the years and stayed in touch and family visits,” Evans told WTVY. “He’s always said when the right opportunity comes, we’ll get you in here. Clemson is such a great place, nobody ever leaves. With [Brent] Venables leaving and Tony Elliot leaving to take head coaching jobs, it opened a spot. Dabo called Saturday and I was like I’m all in.”

