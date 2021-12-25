Clemson extends another Christmas Day offer

Clemson has dispensed another Christmas Day scholarship offer.

Harrisburg (N.C.) Hickory Ridge four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton reported the offer via social media Saturday night.

Hamilton (6-0, 180) is ranked as high as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 86 overall prospect in the 2023 class by Rivals. According to the 247Sports Composite rankings, he is the No. 21 wideout and No. 132 overall prospect in his class.

Hamilton made an unofficial visit to Clemson on Oct. 2 for the Tigers’ 19-13 win over Boston College at Death Valley.

“I enjoyed the game a lot,” he told The Clemson Insider afterward. “Got to see how they run their offense and how they use their receivers and corners. The atmosphere was crazy. Everywhere was packed and loud.”

Hamilton, who also visited Clemson in June, told TCI that an offer from the Tigers would be huge for him.

“Who wouldn’t want to be at Clemson,” he said. “All I’mma say.”

In addition to Clemson, Hamilton holds offers from Auburn, Georgia, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among others.

Earlier on Christmas Day, Clemson offered Cedar Grove (Ellenwood, Ga.) 2022 four-star defensive lineman Christen Miller.

Christmas is right around the corner. Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.