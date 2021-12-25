Former NFL player, current analyst on what this year has taught him about Lawrence

A former NFL player and current NFL Network analyst still thinks Trevor Lawrence is made of the right stuff, despite the struggles he has endured during his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

NFL Media and Jaguars Media analyst Bucky Brooks — who was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft and played for five different teams (Buffalo, Jacksonville, Green Bay, Kansas City and Oakland) in five NFL seasons — talked about Lawrence in the latest edition of the Jaguars.com feature, “Huddle Up with Bucky Brooks.”

Assessing what he’s seen from Lawrence in his first NFL campaign, Brooks believes Lawrence will develop into the franchise quarterback the Jaguars envisioned when they made him the No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I think he’s wired the right way,” Brooks said. “I think, if anything, this year has taught me that he has all the maturity and the poise and the professionalism to be an A1 player, and I think his game will eventually show that.”

In 14 games this season, Lawrence has completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,945 yards and nine touchdowns with 14 interceptions.

While those statistics are clearly subpar by Lawrence’s standards and not what many expected heading into a season in which he was the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite, Brooks pointed out that Lawrence lacks the type of weapons around him that help other elite signal-callers around the league thrive.

“I think we like to romanticize the quarterback position as if they’re John Wayne in the western — that they just take down everybody, they do it all by themselves and they don’t need anything else to be able to thrive and flourish,” Brooks said. “And when you really look at it, all great quarterbacks typically have a handful of playmakers around them that are high caliber. I mean, Aaron Rodgers is playing with Davante Adams. Tom Brady has everybody. Pat Mahomes has Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, and the list goes on and on and on. And so, before we really can even understand what Trevor Lawrence can be in this league, you’ve got to make sure that you have enough high-end players around him.”

Brooks says in order to truly evaluate the caliber of quarterback Lawrence is, the Jaguars must surround him with an adequate level of talent and make that an objective this offseason.

“So, the challenge for anybody in the offseason in terms of building this team back, you have to make sure that you build an offense with enough high-end personnel to allow the quarterback to function at a level that will allow us to judge whether he is legit or not,” Brooks said.

