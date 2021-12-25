Former Tiger excited for new adventure in Korea

A former Clemson standout is headed to Korea.

Former Tiger and former Minnesota Twins lefthanded pitcher Charlie Barnes signed with the Lotte Giants of the Korea Baseball Organization on Thursday.

Barnes, who pitched at Clemson from 2015-17 and was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2017, was drafted by the Twins in the fourth round (No. 106 overall pick) of the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Barnes made his Major League Debut during the 2021 season on July 17, when he pitched 4.2 innings against the Detroit Tigers and yielded just one run on four hits with one strikeout and one walk.

The 26-year-old native of Sumter, S.C., pitched in nine games overall for the Twins in 2021 (eight starts), recording a 5.92 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 20 strikeouts, 16 walks and 46 hits allowed across 38 innings pitched.

In four minor league seasons in the Twins organization, Barnes had a 3.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 316 strikeouts and 141 walks in 373.2 innings pitched.

At Clemson, Barnes had a 12-11 record and 3.85 ERA over 44 appearances (34 starts) and three seasons from 2015-17, during which he allowed 221 hits (.259 opponents’ batting average) and racked up 220 strikeouts against just 54 walks in 220.0 innings pitched.

Barnes took to Twitter on Friday to thank the Twins and express his excitement for the new opportunity in the KBO.

“I would like to thank the Minnesota Twins organization for 5 incredible years!” Barnes wrote. “… I am embracing this new opportunity with Lotte and Sydne, Campbell and I are looking forward to a new adventure with a storied franchise in Korea. Let’s go Giants!”

Congratulations to former #Twins LHP Charlie Barnes on his contract with Lotte Giants of KBO, as first reported by my friend @Jeeho_1. Steve Canter of Pro Edge Sports Management negotiated the deal. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 24, 2021

Excited for this new opportunity! pic.twitter.com/HfQHb3OWw9 — Charlie Barnes (@charliebarnes5) December 24, 2021

