4-star OL talks Clemson interest, recent visit from Caldwell

To date, Clemson has extended only a handful of offers to offensive linemen in the 2023 class. But another on the Tigers’ recruiting radar and under consideration for a potential offer moving forward is Orange Park (Fla.) High School four-star Roderick Kearney.

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound junior received a school visit from Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell in late November when the Tigers’ coaching staff hit the recruiting trail.

“It was great,” Kearney said to The Clemson Insider of Caldwell stopping by to see him last month. “I’d really love to have an offer from them, go see what they have to offer me and see if I can fit in their program.”

Kearney and Caldwell couldn’t speak at the school due to NCAA rules, but they were able to have a conversation over the phone at a later time.

“He was just like, he liked the way I play,” Kearney said of what he heard from Caldwell. “They want to get me up there to Clemson.”

Kearney has high interest in Clemson and says he will certainly make a visit there if he scores an offer from the Tigers.

“I always like how Coach Caldwell coaches,” he said. “They’ve got some good linemen up there, so I’m pretty sure he does a good job with them. I would love to learn from him what he teaches. They’ve got a pretty good fan base – really supportive, and on game days, they’ve got really good crowds. So, I would really want to experience that.”

Right now, Kearney is more intent on checking out some of the schools that have already offered him. This spring, he plans to visit schools such as Georgia, Auburn, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia Tech and UCF.

According to Kearney, his recruitment is relatively wide open right now, with his suitors on a level playing field.

“It’s pretty even right now,” he said. “People have been keeping up with me, but everybody’s pretty even right now. Nobody’s above anybody. Everybody’s on that same radar, it seems.”

Kearney isn’t planning to make his commitment until next December, around the early signing period. He is considered an offensive guard by ESPN and an offensive tackle by Rivals, while 247Sports ranks him as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman and the No. 218 overall prospect in the 2023 class.

