Clemson makes the cut for 5-star, one of nation's top DL

A five-star prospect in the class of 2023 narrowed down his list of 30-plus offers on Sunday, and Clemson made the cut.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods named Clemson one of his top six schools via social media, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oregon.

Woods (6-3, 260) is ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall prospect in the country for the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tigers extended an offer to Woods back on June 1, and he visited Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and returned to campus for the Boston College and Florida State games in October.

“As far as their success, their resume speaks for itself,” Woods said to The Clemson Insider this past summer regarding his interest in Clemson’s program. “It’s as winning as it gets. With that being said, they develop players very well. Three-, four-, five-star recruits turn into NFL Draft picks, first-rounders. So, I know that their coaching lifestyle really rubs off on their players.”

Speaking of the coaches, Woods has built a strong relationship with Swinney and his staff, especially defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, and the genuineness of the coaches has made a big impression on him.

“Just their realness and the sincerity in all the things that they say,” Woods said. “You can tell they really mean what they say and that they care more than just football. They care about you as a person and what you’re doing in the classroom and how your personal life is going. They ask questions like that just to get to know you as a person.”

