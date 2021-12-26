Former Clemson WR makes incredible catch, has monster game

A former “Wide Receiver U” member made an incredible catch in one of Sunday’s NFL games and is having a monster performance.

Former Clemson star and current Cincinnati Bengals wideout Tee Higgins went up and “Mossed” two Baltimore Ravens defenders for a leaping 52-yard reception late in the second quarter of the game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Higgins’ outstanding grab set up his own 1-yard touchdown catch from Joe Burrow that capped a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which gave the Bengals a 31-14 lead over the Ravens with 21 seconds remaining before halftime.

Higgins finished the first half with seven receptions for 129 yards and the touchdown.

He added a 10-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter and was up to 12 catches for 194 yards and the two scores, with more than six minutes still left in the game.

Update, 4:05 p.m.: Higgins finished the game with 12 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 42-21 win over the Ravens. He now has 1,029 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions this season.

WHAT A CATCH BY TEE HIGGINS 😱 pic.twitter.com/hqjgDXoROt — ESPN (@espn) December 26, 2021

When you know it’s probably going to @teehiggins5 so you follow him the whole play 👏 📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS pic.twitter.com/vPRCtWDlgk — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 26, 2021

A quick @teehiggins5 recap: •7 catches

•129 receiving yards

•1 touchdown …in the first half 🔥 📺: #BALvsCIN on CBS

pic.twitter.com/orFlUPHWeD — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 26, 2021

ELITE That's 1,000 yards on the season for @teehiggins5. pic.twitter.com/KtpU8Prria — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 26, 2021

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

