Football

Skalski explains why opt-outs are 'not a thing' at Clemson

By December 26, 2021 10:23 am

Players opting out of bowl games, particularly when their isn’t a championship at stake, has become more frequent over the years.

That includes some notable names in college football this season. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett won’t suit up in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State. Iowa State running back Breece Hall, the Big 12’s leading rusher, won’t play against Clemson in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday, opting instead to focus on his preparation for next year’s NFL Draft.

But opt-outs haven’t been an issue for Clemson. While some players, including star wideout Justyn Ross, won’t be available because of injuries, no one on the Tigers’ roster has voluntary chosen to skip out on the bowl game.

Veteran linebacker James Skalski credit that to the culture of the team when asked about that Sunday morning in Orlando.

“We get to play football,” Skalski said. “Yeah, we’ve been to the playoffs and on bigger stages, but to us, we get to go play a game again. We get a chance to go represent Clemson and show everyone what we can do, including ourselves. I think we all just love playing ball, and we love being together.”

Skalski said, as far as he knew, opting out wasn’t even a consideration for any players.

“Opt out? Like, what?” he said. “It’s not a thing.”

