Skalski on Goodwin's parody account, players' nickname for new DC

Skalski on Goodwin's parody account, players' nickname for new DC

Football

Skalski on Goodwin's parody account, players' nickname for new DC

By December 26, 2021 12:43 pm

By |

“Jimmy Greenbeans” – the alter ego of Brent Venables, which he introduced himself to the media as several years back, after serving as a scout-team quarterback – has moved on from Clemson.

However, the Tigers now have “Johnny Carrots.”

That’s the username for the Twitter profile page of a fake Wes Goodwin account, which Clemson super senior linebacker James Skalski was asked about Sunday during the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl player-coordinator press conference.

“We don’t know who it is exactly. I mean, it’s obviously some Twitter account,” Skalski said.

“But no, they are doing a good job with the humor side of all the (staff) changes that’s going on. So, we just think it’s entertaining. But, yeah, so I don’t know who you are, Johnny Carrots.”

Skalski was asked if he has a nickname for Goodwin, who was recently promoted from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the Tigers.

“Nothing crazy. Just good ‘ole Wes for right now,” Skalski said.

“I mean, he’ll, you know, earn one, I guess as time goes by. But, there’s definitely a lot of people with Johnny Carrots or all these other things, but it will come naturally.”

Christmas is right around the corner.  Once again Clemson Variety & Frame is ready to make it a special holiday for your favorite Tiger.

Order today to make sure your gift arrives in time for Christmas.

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

1hr

It sounds like the Military Bowl between Boston College and ECU has been scrapped due to another wave of COVID issues. It’s been reported that up to as many as 40 players on the BC side have had issues. The (…)

4hr

During Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl player-coordinator press conference on Sunday morning, D.J. Uiagalelei was asked for an update on his health status heading into the bowl game vs. Iowa State. The Tigers’ (…)

5hr

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead. With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home