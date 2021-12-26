Skalski on Goodwin's parody account, players' nickname for new DC

“Jimmy Greenbeans” – the alter ego of Brent Venables, which he introduced himself to the media as several years back, after serving as a scout-team quarterback – has moved on from Clemson.

However, the Tigers now have “Johnny Carrots.”

That’s the username for the Twitter profile page of a fake Wes Goodwin account, which Clemson super senior linebacker James Skalski was asked about Sunday during the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl player-coordinator press conference.

“We don’t know who it is exactly. I mean, it’s obviously some Twitter account,” Skalski said.

“But no, they are doing a good job with the humor side of all the (staff) changes that’s going on. So, we just think it’s entertaining. But, yeah, so I don’t know who you are, Johnny Carrots.”

Skalski was asked if he has a nickname for Goodwin, who was recently promoted from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach for the Tigers.

“Nothing crazy. Just good ‘ole Wes for right now,” Skalski said.

“I mean, he’ll, you know, earn one, I guess as time goes by. But, there’s definitely a lot of people with Johnny Carrots or all these other things, but it will come naturally.”

