Taking inventory: Linebacker

Clemson still has a bowl game left to play this season, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

With the regular season in the books, TCI is taking some time to analyze how the Tigers performed at each position this fall and where the Tigers stand with each as the offseason quickly approaches. Quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, center, guard, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and defensive end have already been assessed.

Next up is linebacker.

A quick note first: This is where things currently stand with Clemson’s personnel at linebacker. With the one-time transfer rule and recruiting still in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

2021 in review

Clemson began the season with its Bruise Brothers still intact. Will it stay that way after the bowl game?

It will be the final game in a Clemson uniform for James Skalski, a sixth-year senior who’s roamed the middle of the Tigers’ defense as a starter for the last few seasons. His sidekicker, weak-side linebacker Baylon Spector, has been around for five seasons.

The duo ended the regular season as Clemson’s leading tacklers. Skalski is sitting on a team-best 97 tackles, including some timely goal-line stops late against Georgia Tech and Louisville. He also leads the Tigers with 14 quarterback hurries. Spector isn’t far off that pace with 85 tackles.

Throw in strong-side ‘backer Trenton Simpson, and Clemson’s three leading tacklers all reside at the second level of the defense. Perhaps the most athletic and versatile of the trio, Simpson has 72 tackles, six sacks and 12 tackles for loss (second-most on the team) in his first year as a full-time starter.

Simpson is a true sophomore, so he’s in line to return. The Tigers will need a new middle linebacker with Skalski out of eligibility, but does Spector, who recently underwent hand surgery and won’t play in the bowl, stay or go? He still has a COVID year to use if he chooses to do so.

Clemson has some depth at the position, though not as much as it did at the beginning of the season.

There weren’t many extra snaps to go around considering how much Skalski, Spector and Simpson have stayed on the field – none of them have logged fewer than 516 snaps this season – but sophomore LaVonta Bentley has gotten as much work as any of the backups (145 snaps). Bentley, who has already filled in for Spector once on the weak side, could be auditioning for a starting job next season in the bowl game.

True freshman Barrett Carter logged 147 snaps during the regular season as Simpson’s primary backup. Jake Venables, Kane Patterson, Keith McGuire, Sergio Allen and another freshman, Jeremiah Trotter, have gotten some reps here and there, but Patterson is transferring to Vanderbilt. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Venables, a junior, also won’t be returning to the program as a player next season.

The group will certainly look different next season. The question at his point is how much different?

Who’s leaving?

Skalski, Spector (maybe), Patterson, Venables

Who’s staying?

Simpson, Spector (maybe), Bentley, McGuire, Allen, Carter, Trotter

Who’s joining?

Jesuit (Florida) High three-star signee Wade Woodaz. Clemson’s other linebacker commitment for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Hays (Kansas) High standout Jaren Kanak, recently decommitted and has already enrolled at Oklahoma, where former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is now the head coach.

