Two ACC teams' bowl games go down

Football

By December 26, 2021 11:46 am

By |

It sounds like the Military Bowl between Boston College and ECU has been scrapped due to another wave of COVID issues. It’s been reported that up to as many as 40 players on the BC side have had issues.

The Fenway Bowl between Virginia and SMU has also reportedly been canceled because of COVID issues at Virginia.

Here’s hoping Clemson can dodge the crazy bug also.

