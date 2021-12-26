Two ACC teams' bowl games go down

It sounds like the Military Bowl between Boston College and ECU has been scrapped due to another wave of COVID issues. It’s been reported that up to as many as 40 players on the BC side have had issues.

The Fenway Bowl between Virginia and SMU has also reportedly been canceled because of COVID issues at Virginia.

Here’s hoping Clemson can dodge the crazy bug also.

I hate it here… https://t.co/JIQrdRcQzo — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) December 26, 2021

Sources: Can confirm Action Network Report that the Fenway Bowl between SMU and Virginia is off. SMU unlikely to find another opponent because of logistical challenges. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 26, 2021

