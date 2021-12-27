Clemson WRU members making their presence felt in the NFL

A trio of former Clemson “Wide Receiver U” members have made their presence felt in the NFL this season.

Tee Higgins, now in his second NFL season after being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round (No. 33 overall pick) of the 2020 NFL Draft, recorded career-highs of 12 catches and 194 yards and tied his single-game career-high with two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With his monster game, Higgins surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the season and currently ranks 15th in the NFL with 1,029 receiving yards in 13 games played to go with his 71 receptions and six receiving touchdowns.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas on Sunday, Raiders third-year receiver and Clemson legend Hunter Renfrow joined Hall of Fame company during the Raiders’ game against the Denver Broncos.

With his first catch of the game — an 18-yard reception on the Raiders’ first possession — Renfrow reached the 90-catch mark this season to join Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Jerry Rice as the only Raiders in history to reach 90 catches in a season.

Renfrow finished Sunday’s game with three catches for 40 yards, including an outstanding 10-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter of the Raiders’ eventual 17-13 victory.

Renfrow (949 receiving yards) needs just 51 more to reach the 1,000 receiving yards mark for the first time in his career — college or pro. He has 92 catches this season, and with two games left, is just 12 catches away from tying the aforementioned Brown (104) for the most receptions by a wide receiver in a season in Raiders franchise history.

Renfrow’s former Clemson teammate, Mike Williams, has had a strong NFL season as well.

Williams is currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but is close to 1,000 receiving yards as well with 964 yards on 64 catches across 14 games played. His seven touchdown catches are tied for 14th in the league.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

