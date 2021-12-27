Promising Palmetto State DB reflects on ‘great experience’ at Clemson

A promising Palmetto State defensive back is drawing early interest from Clemson and attended a game at Death Valley earlier this season.

West Florence High School (Florence, S.C.) 2024 safety Kelvin Hunter was on campus Oct. 30 to take in the Tigers’ 30-20 win over Florida State.

“I enjoyed it,” Hunter said to The Clemson Insider, looking back on the unofficial game-day visit. “I got to meet some of the coaches, and the atmosphere and the fans were great, and the game. It was just a great experience.”

One of the most memorable parts of the visit experience for Hunter – a 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore – took place after Dabo Swinney’s team defeated the Seminoles.

“One thing that stands out to me was at the end of the game, the recruits got to go into the locker room and see the players celebrate and hear Coach Swinney talk to the team,” Hunter said.

Another highlight of the visit for Hunter was getting to spend time with legendary Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, now an offensive player development coach on Swinney’s staff.

“I got to meet Tajh Boyd, and we were just talking about how my recruitment is going, and he told me about how his went and how he ended up back at Clemson,” Hunter said. “It was great. I grew up watching him, so it was great to finally meet him.”

Hunter was invited to the Clemson-FSU game by Tigers assistant coach Tyler Grisham, who recently stopped by Hunter’s school to check up on him and speak with his coaches.

The interest from Clemson and fact Grisham took time to pay Hunter a visit means a lot to him.

“It feels good to know that I’m being noticed and that I have the talent to be there,” he said.

Hunter holds offers from South Carolina and Charlotte, while schools such as North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame and East Carolina are showing interest, along with Clemson.

An offer from the Tigers in the future, should Hunter receive one, would certainly be significant for the standout in-state recruit.

“To get an offer from them would be great,” he said, “to know that my hard work is paying off and to keep working.”

Asked what stands out most to him about Clemson’s football program, Hunter said, “I would have to say the coaching and the national championships.”

Hunter also made an unofficial visit to South Carolina during the season.

As a sophomore this season, he registered 21 solo tackles, 13 assists, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries, a pass breakup and a defensive touchdown.

