Tempo 'could definitely be something' Clemson uses in bowl game

ORLANDO, Fla. — Brandon Streeter recently described his tendencies as a play caller as aggressive, adding the first thing that comes to mind when he thinks of his coaching style is “being in attack mode.”

Freshman running back Will Shipley revealed Monday what that may look like in part for Clemson’s offense under its new coordinator.

“It was really just tempo,” Shipley said of Streeter’s message to the offense following Streeter’s recent promotion to offensive coordinator. “We’re going to create new energy.”

Clemson hasn’t used much tempo during what’s been statistically one of its worst seasons of offensive football during the Dabo Swinney era. The Tigers rank 80th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in points (26.8 per game), 96th in total yards (36.2), 103rd in passing yards (191.5) and 89th in first downs (241).

The Tigers are 57th nationally in rushing yards (171.3) thanks to a late-season turnaround on the ground, but they’ve still had few opportunities to crank up the pace. After averaging more than 78 plays per game last season, that number has dropped to 69.9 this season, good for just 71st nationally.

But Streeter has emphasized tempo in practice to the point that Shipley said it could be a bigger part of the game plan when the Tigers conclude their season Wednesday against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

“I think that could definitely be something that we’ll see,” Shipley said. “I think we’ll just see how the game unfolds and see where it goes, but tempo is never a bad thing. It’s just never a bad thing, getting the defense tired. Holes get bigger and wide receivers get more open. So yeah, it’ll be a good thing.”

Shipley said Streeter’s coaching is “a little more get at you, communicate and get things going” compared to that of former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who accepted the head coaching job at Virginia earlier this month.

“(Elliott) was great, but the way coach Streeter has come in and really communicated with us, I think it’s really kicked in with everybody,” Shipley said. “These past two weeks of practice have been probably some of our best weeks of practice this whole season and since I’ve been a part of Clemson. I’m excited. It’s going to be a ton of fun.”