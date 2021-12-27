Uiagalelei backs his new OC: 'I know Coach Streeter is going to do an amazing job'

ORLANDO — During Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl player-coordinator press conference on Sunday morning, D.J. Uiagalelei had his first opportunity to publicly address the news that Brandon Streeter will be the team’s offensive coordinator going forward.

Streeter, who will continue his quarterback coaching duties, recruited Uiagalelei to Clemson and has served as his position coach for the past two seasons.

“First and foremost, I’m excited,” Uiagalelei said Sunday. “Coach Streeter is my quarterback coach, so I’m real familiar. Have a great relationship with him already. So I’m really excited that Coach Streeter is the new offensive coordinator. Excited to get going with him in this game. I know Coach Streeter is going to do an amazing job.

For the most part, it’s been exactly the same. Coach Streeter is the exact same person as he was when he recruited me and to when he was my quarterback coach, when he was the passing game coordinator, and now as offensive coordinator, he’s the exact same person. Nothing has changed. I’m just excited for the new opportunity to work with Coach Streeter.”

This season, Uiagalelei talked about his faith in Tony Elliott amidst some offensive struggles. He reaffirmed his belief that Clemson’s former offensive coordinator was the best play-caller in the country, even when his unit seemingly hit a wall for the first couple of months of the season.

Uiagalelei was asked what it is about Streeter that gives him that same feeling of confidence that he had in Elliott.

“I think the main thing is the comfortability level I have with Coach Streeter,” he said. “Being my quarterback coach, I’m with him every day and I am in meetings with him every day and I know his thought process, and he knows my thought process of the different plays we want to call.