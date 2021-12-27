What's the latest on Cheez-It Bowl's COVID-19 situation?

Steve Hogan, the Chief Executive Offer for Florida Citrus Sports, was made available to reporters Monday, ahead of the Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Hogan was asked about how the recent surges in COVID-19 cases may affect his two bowl games — the Cheez-It Bowl and Citrus Bowl.

Obviously, the Cheez-It Bowl will play host to No. 19 Clemson and Iowa State on Wednesday, Dec. 29. While the Citrus Bowl will play host to No. 17 Iowa and No. 25 Kentucky on Saturday, Jan. 1.

“I’m not concerned right now,” he said. “All of our programs are in great shape. Vaccination rates are up there so far. Every day, the reports we got, we’re in great shape. So, I’m not really concerned. I think all four of our teams are in great shape to play both of our bowl games. We’ve taken a lot of precautions to protect them in close-contact, indoor environments. They’ve also done their own job back home in terms of how they protected their staff and their players.”

With an increase in cases and the lack of available scholarship players, the ACC has seen four teams — Wake Forest, Virginia, Boston College and Miami — all have their Bowl Games canceled.

“I feel for the communities that are experiencing teams that have had to withdraw. I feel for the teams were withdrawing,” Hogan said. “And I feel for the teams that are left there without an opponent to play, right? It’s a special opportunity, you want these kids to have it, but this coronavirus is gonna be with us now and I think we have to find steps to protect ourselves and find ways to manage it safely and we’re blessed enough in Orlando so far that we’re seeing that positive trend.”

