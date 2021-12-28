Assistant coach will be on field for bowl after all

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new on-field assistant for the Tigers, who wasn’t expected to be on the field for the Cheez-It Bowl, will indeed be Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, The Clemson Insider reported that one of the Clemson assistant coaches had tested positive for COVID-19. We have further information to release on the situation and who will be on field for the Cheez-It Bowl.

Multiple sources have confirmed to TCI that Thomas Austin is the assistant coach that tested positive. Austin had been coaching the tight ends during the bowl season as new tight end coach Kyle Richardson recovered from back surgery.

Earlier this month when Swinney announced the new coaching changes, he talked about how disappointed Richardson was not to be able to be on the field due to his surgery.

Sources tell TCI that Richardson is with the team in Orlando and will be on the field coaching tight ends for the bowl game.

Photo courtesy Clemson Athletics.