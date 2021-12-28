Bart Boatwright's Clemson Pep Rally Photo Gallery

Football

By December 28, 2021 4:59 pm

ORLANDO — Clemson held a pep rally Tuesday afternoon as they prepared for the Cheez-It bowl.  Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney made an appearance.

Check out some great pictures from the even in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

