'I'm just locked in': Career day 'felt so good' for former Clemson WR

Tee Higgins had himself a career day in the NFL on Sunday, posting a stat line that surpassed even his best yardage output at Clemson.

The second-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver went off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 of the NFL season, racking up 12 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals’ 41-21 win at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

The most receiving yards that Higgins recorded in a single game at Clemson was 182 yards against Virginia in the 2019 ACC Championship Game. Prior to Sunday, Higgins’ highest receiving yardage total in the NFL came in Week 13 of this season, when he registered nine receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“It felt so good,” Higgins said to the media on Sunday after his career day against the Ravens. “First time ever going for 190. So, yeah, it felt good.”

On Sunday, Higgins also made what he feels is among the best highlights of his career – a play in which he went up and “Mossed” two Ravens defenders for a leaping 52-yard reception late in the second quarter, which set up his 1-yard touchdown catch on the same drive.

“I think the play was actually designed for Tyler (Boyd), and I was just doing my job, running for the love of the game,” Higgins said. “And I look up, the ball’s in the air. I’m like, ‘Holy…’ And then I had to go make a play, and it was over two people. It was probably one of the greatest plays of my career. So, it felt good, for sure.”

Higgins, who took home a game ball after his stellar performance Sunday, was asked what he plans to do with the ball.

“I’m going to put it in a trophy case or something,” he said, smiling. “Shoot, my best game ever… Yeah, I got to put that one up, for sure.”

After not playing at 100 percent earlier in the season, Higgins is healthy now and has hit his stride over the Bengals’ last five games. The 2020 second-round pick has logged at least 114 receiving yards in four of those games and scored at least one touchdown in three of those, while tallying a total of 34 receptions for 583 yards and four touchdowns.

Overall, in 13 games played this season, Higgins has 71 catches for 1,029 yards and six touchdowns.

“I’m just locked in,” Higgins said of his recent hot stretch. “The first half, I was battling injuries, and I was playing nervous with the injury, not trying to hurt it again. But I just told myself, ‘Man, let’s just go out there and be you, play your game,’ and that’s what I was able to do so far, and it’s been pretty good.”

