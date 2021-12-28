Looks like this former Tiger has found a new home in the NFL

It looks like a former Clemson standout has found a new home in the NFL.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports and USA Today reported Monday that the Arizona Cardinals plan to sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who played for the Tigers from 2010-13 and was an All-ACC selection in 2013.

NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Breeland flew to Arizona to sign with the Cardinals on Monday, but tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival, though Pelissero noted it “sounds like they’ll still sign Breeland once he’s cleared.”

Breeland was waived by the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 18 following a reported altercation with Vikings staff and teammates. He later revealed his side of the story that led to him being cut.

It was Breeland’s first season with the Vikings after signing a one-year deal with the franchise this past offseason. He played in 13 games with the team this season, tallying 63 total tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Before his stint in Minnesota, the 29-year-old Breeland played the past two seasons in Kansas City, helping the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances. Kansas City won Super Bowl LIV, during which Breeland recorded a key second-quarter interception.

Drafted out of Clemson by the Washington Football Team in the 2014 NFL Draft, Breeland spent the first four seasons of his career (2014-17) with Washington before playing with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

I'm told free agent CB Bashaud Breeland is signing with the #Cardinals, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) December 27, 2021

A handful of playoff teams wanted to sign Breeland after his recent release from the #Vikings, I’m told. Everyone seeking quality depth and starting options with over 500 players testing positive this month. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

