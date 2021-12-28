More heartbreak for N.C. State

The heartbreak N.C. State has suffered this year due to COVID-19 just got a whole lot worse.
Earlier in the year, the Wolfpack were unable to finish the Championship Series in the College World Series due to the virus.
On Tuesday, just hours before the Holiday Bowl, UCLA pulled out of the game, leading to the contest being canceled.
SOURCES: Tonight’s Holiday Bowl between UCLA & NC State is getting canceled. The Bruins D-Line room has been decimated by Covid issues.
— Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 28, 2021