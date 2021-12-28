Swinney Cheez-It Bowl Press Conference Report

Football

December 28, 2021 10:45 am

ORLANDO — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell held the final press conference before the Cheez-It bowl Tuesday morning at the Rosen Plaza hotel.

Watch the head coaches press conference on TCITV:

