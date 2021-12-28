Swinney gives latest on Clemson's COVID situation

Swinney gives latest on Clemson's COVID situation

By December 28, 2021 9:24 am

ORLANDO, Fla. — Clemson will be without a handful of players for the Cheez-It Bowl because of COVID-19 protocols.

Head coach Dabo Swinney said Tuesday three players won’t be available for the game, which is scheduled to kick off from Camping World Stadium at 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. Swinney didn’t identify all of those players but did say one of them is receiver E.J. Williams, who, along with cornerback Nate Wiggins, wasn’t spotted at Monday’s practice.

TCI reported Monday that Clemson has been dealing with some COVID-19 issues within its program with at least one player testing positive recently.

It’s been a tough-luck season for Williams, who’s been limited to eight games this season with various injuries. He had returned to practice at the start of bowl preparations after missing the last two regular-season games with a leg injury. Williams has just nine catches for 66 yards this season.

Wiggins, a true freshman, provided depth at corner, playing in 11 games during the regular season. He also contributed on special teams.

