Clemson scores first touchdown of Cheez-It Bowl

Clemson scored the first touchdown of the Cheez-It Bowl in the second half on Wednesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Will Shipley ran for a 12-yard touchdown with 4:54 left in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 13-3 lead over Iowa State.

Shipley’s touchdown capped a 16-play, 79-yard drive that consumed 7:39 of clock.

With the touchdown, Shipley now has 11 rushing touchdowns this season and passed his running backs coach — C.J. Spiller — for the most rushing touchdowns by a Clemson true freshman running back since 1972. Spiller had 10 in 2006.

