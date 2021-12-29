Analyst has high praise for Skalski: 'You wish everybody had his mindset'

It’s safe to say this analyst is a huge fan of Clemson super senior linebacker James Skalski.

Mark Packer, co-host of Packer and Durham with Wes Durham on ACC Network, had high praise for Skalski while speaking about him on the show this week.

Packer expressed his respect for Skalski when he was asked by Durham where he would qualify Skalski in the pantheon of success with Clemson football in its long and storied history.

“He would be up there,” Packer said. “Of course, he’s been there for six years, and every time I see him speak, I just envision him with a whistle around his neck and a baseball hat. I mean, he just looks and sounds like a coach. I don’t know what he’s going to do with his life. He’ll be successful because he’s so passionate. But man, he loves football. I mean, he absolutely loves it. He’d go play if you cut his arm off. He’d be like, ‘C’mon, man, just stitch it up and let’s go. Put some dirt on it, let’s go play.'”

Skalski, who will play in his final game at Clemson on Wednesday when the Tigers face Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, is the only player ever to play in five ACC Championship Games. He won all five with the Tigers from 2016-20.

Skalski’s 56 career games played entering the 2021 season were already tied for ninth-most in school history. He was a first-team All-ACC selection this season, when he led Clemson with 97 total tackles while notching 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, six pass breakups and 14 quarterback pressures in 682 snaps across 12 games (12 starts).

The Sharpsburg, Ga., native entered 2021 credited with 210 career tackles (16.0 tackles for loss), 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, two fumble recoveries (one he returned 17 yards for a touchdown) and a forced fumble in 1,222 snaps over 56 games (25 starts) from 2016-20.

“Skalski’s been great to watch, and if he goes into coaching, man, how good will he be,” Packer said. “He personifies everything you want in a coach. He loves the game, he’s intense, attention to detail, does all the work. The success he’s had in terms of just ask him, ‘Hey, have you won any rings?’ He’ll put up both hands and they’re covered in all kinds of diamonds.

“He has been great for Clemson Football. He’s been great for college football, because he is a guy that got his degrees and loves going to school, loves being there, wants to play. You wish everybody had his mindset.”

