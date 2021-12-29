Former Tiger will be out of action in NFL game Sunday

Football

A former Clemson standout in the NFL will be out of action in his team’s NFL game on Sunday.

The New York Giants announced several roster moves on Wednesday, including defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to multiple reporters, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said that Lawrence will be out for the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, which means Lawrence is unvaccinated.

Even under the NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols, there is a mandatory five-day isolation period for unvaccinated players. If Lawrence were vaccinated, it’s possible he could have tested out of the protocols.

A first-round pick of the Giants (No. 17 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence has tallied 49 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 15 games this season.

A first-team All-American who was also a three-time All-ACC selection, Lawrence completed his Clemson career (2016-18) with 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a caused fumble and three recovered fumbles in 1,541 snaps over 40 games (36 starts).

