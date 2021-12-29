Former Tiger will be out of action in NFL game Sunday

A former Clemson standout in the NFL will be out of action in his team’s NFL game on Sunday.

The New York Giants announced several roster moves on Wednesday, including defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

According to multiple reporters, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge said that Lawrence will be out for the team’s game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, which means Lawrence is unvaccinated.

Even under the NFL’s new COVID-19 protocols, there is a mandatory five-day isolation period for unvaccinated players. If Lawrence were vaccinated, it’s possible he could have tested out of the protocols.

A first-round pick of the Giants (No. 17 overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft, Lawrence has tallied 49 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in 15 games this season.

A first-team All-American who was also a three-time All-ACC selection, Lawrence completed his Clemson career (2016-18) with 162 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 43 quarterback pressures, five pass breakups, a caused fumble and three recovered fumbles in 1,541 snaps over 40 games (36 starts).

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

ROSTER MOVES Reserve/COVID-19:

DL Dexter Lawrence Activated from Reserve/COVID-19:

DB Keion Crossen

DB Adoree’ Jackson

WR John Ross Designated for Return:

LB Trent Harris Practice Squad Signing:

LB Omari Cobb pic.twitter.com/FhduYyZoTH — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 29, 2021

As Joe Judge said, Giants officially put Dexter Lawrence on COVID list. (He’s out Sunday for sure, per Judge.) And they removed Keion Crossen, Adoree’ Jackson, John Ross from that list. — Darryl Slater (@DarrylSlater) December 29, 2021

Daily Giants COVID update: Dexter Lawrence tested positive today and even with the new 5-day protocols will miss Sunday. Ross, Adoree’ and Crossen are back in building for ramp up today. Love, Shelton, Solder could be back by Sunday. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) December 29, 2021

