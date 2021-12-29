Goodwin goes surfing after win

Clemson wins, Clemson dances.

Following the 19th-ranked Tigers’ 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night, the Tigers had their customary postgame victory celebration in the locker room.

Check out the following tweet from Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas with a video of the Tigers’ party in the locker room featuring new co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin surfing on the players’ shoulders:

