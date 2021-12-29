Halftime Photo Gallery: No. 19 Clemson 6, Iowa State 3

ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 19 Clemson led Iowa State, 6-3, at halftime of the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

B.T. Potter booted field goals of 23 and 51 yards for the Tigers, while Andrew Mevis made a 22-yard field goal for the Cyclones.

At halftime, Clemson had 212 total yards to Iowa State’s 153.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei went 15-of-24 passing for 145 yards, and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy completed 9-of-15 passes for 112 yards.

