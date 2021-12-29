Jags Coaching Search Update

With the NFL season winding down, the Jacksonville Jaguars are full steam ahead, as they search for Urban Meyer’s replacement and Trevor Lawrence’s next head coach.

There have already been several reports that have surfaced regarding who the Jaguars plan to interview and who they have requested to interview at this time.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN reported that the Jaguars plan to talk with former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and former Colts and Lions HC Jim Caldwell for theie head coaching opening.

Additionally, multiple reports have indicated that the Jaguars have requested interviewers with Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Cowboys OC Kellen Moore and DC Dan Quinn, Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett, and Colts DC Matt Eberflus.

The Jaguars plan to carefully comb over an extensive list of candidates, which includes those who do-and-don’t have previous head coaching experience.

Obviously, the next head coach that Jacksonville brings in will be tied at the hip with Lawrence and crucial to the former Tiger’s development going forward.

After a tumultuous 2-11 start, Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired Meyer just 13 games into his NFL tenure. It’ll be interesting to see who Khan and the Jags decide to go with for the sake of the future of the franchise, especially Lawrence.

