Three starters among players unavailable for Cheez-It Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Clemson has announced which players won’t be available when the Tigers tee it up for the final time this season in the

Cheez-It Bowl.

Safety Nolan Turner, offensive lineman Mason Trotter and receiver E.J. Williams were on the depth chart to begin bowl preparations but will not play today against Iowa State. Cornerback Nate Wiggins also won’t play in the game, which is set to kick off from Camping World Stadium at 5:45 p.m.

It will be the third straight missed game for Williams, whom Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on Tuesday confirmed is going through COVID-19 protocols. Williams has also dealt with knee and leg injuries that forced him to miss four games in all during the regular season.

Swinney said then that three players would be out for the bowl game because of COVID-19 protocols. Neither Williams nor Wiggins were spotted during the portion of Monday’s practice open to the media at the bowl site, though Swinney didn’t mention Wiggins by name Tuesday.

Trotter has started seven games on the interior of the offensive line this season, the last two at center. Turner, whose six-year career at Clemson has officially come to an end, had missed a good bit of practice time during bowl prep and sported a boot on his right foot while watching Monday’s practice in street clothes.

As The Clemson Insider previously reported, Clemson also confirmed acting tight ends coach Thomas Austin won’t be available to coach today’s game. Kyle Richardson, who’s progressed from back surgery quicker than anticipated, will coach the tight ends for the first time since being promoted to that title earlier this month.