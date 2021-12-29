Venables says 'Thank You' to Clemson Family, former players

Former longtime Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, now of course the head coach at Oklahoma, took to Twitter on Wednesday with a message for the Clemson Family and his former players ahead of the Tigers’ game against Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Wednesday evening.

“Clemson Family…

“Words can’t fully describe my families’ love and appreciation we have for Clemson & the Clemson Family!” Venables wrote. “Our lives’ have been enriched beyond our comprehension because of the PEOPLE of Clemson! “Thank you” from the bottom of our hearts for the constant love & support. What an amazing BLESSING the last 10 years has been for our family. Clemson will ALWAYS be home to the Venables Family.

“To the Former Clemson Players I want to “Thank You” for your tireless commitment to a culture of excellence… Don’t forget, CULTURE is the SOUL of an Organization! Defend the Standard! As Coach Batson says, the quality of the construction is dependent on the commitment of the CREW! “Distractions” are the Enemy of Greatness… GO BE GREAT! You will GROW what you PLANT — continue to BELIEVE, keep the FAITH no matter what, for FAITH no matter what, is the substance of things HOPED for … It’s the preview of life’s coming attractions! Keep Dreamin’… until we meet again.

“Much Love & Thankfulness,

Coach V.”

