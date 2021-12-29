Watch Clemson arrive at Camping World Stadium for the Cheez-It Bowl

Football

By December 29, 2021 4:09 pm

ORLANDO — The Tigers have arrived at Camping World Stadium for the Cheez-It Bowl.

Watch Clemson arrive on TCITV:

