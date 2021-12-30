All-Pro NFL linebacker salutes Clemson cornerback

All-Pro NFL linebacker salutes Clemson cornerback

By December 30, 2021 4:16 pm

One of the NFL’s top linebackers was impressed by Clemson senior cornerback Mario Goodrich’s game-sealing forced fumble at the end of Wednesday’s Cheez-It Bowl between the No. 19 Tigers and Iowa State.

Darius Leonard, a two-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection who is in his fourth season with the Indianapolis Colts, took to Twitter on Wednesday night after Goodrich stripped the ball from Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on a fourth-and-2 run with 33 seconds remaining.

Leonard saluted Goodrich for punching the ball away from Purdy to preserve Clemson’s 20-13 victory over the Cyclones at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

